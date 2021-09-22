Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYNH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $93.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.29 and its 200-day moving average is $85.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $97.47.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,127,241.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,522 shares of company stock worth $4,521,402 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.10.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

