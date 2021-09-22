Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.38

Shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.38 and traded as high as $3.51. Sypris Solutions shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 45,234 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sypris Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $76.21 million, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Gill sold 11,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $41,137.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,904,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,715.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $35,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,894 shares of company stock worth $452,628. 50.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sypris Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Sypris Solutions worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

