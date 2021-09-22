T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Increased by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $594,000,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 24.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,247,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 62.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $607,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,726 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 577.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,023,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $253,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,288,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.92.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, hitting $126.67. The company had a trading volume of 84,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.56 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.56 and a 200-day moving average of $137.40.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

