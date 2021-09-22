T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Stock analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TMUS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.92.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $124.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.40. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $107.56 and a one year high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $155.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

