Taylor Wealth Management Partners Has $3.07 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,499 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 280 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.11.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,134 shares of company stock worth $9,917,059 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.89. The company had a trading volume of 11,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,678. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $309.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.83 and a 52-week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

