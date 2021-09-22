Taylor Wealth Management Partners Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 17.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,378 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in Stryker were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its position in Stryker by 1.1% during the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 313,210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $81,350,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 9.4% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 51,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $270.80. 7,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,961. The stock has a market cap of $102.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $196.09 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.18.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.