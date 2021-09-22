Taylor Wealth Management Partners Purchases 595 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup comprises approximately 2.3% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in PulteGroup were worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in PulteGroup by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 460,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,155,000 after acquiring an additional 221,605 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 266.5% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 12,138 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 69.2% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PHM. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

NYSE:PHM traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.94. 22,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.72. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.