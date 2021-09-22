Taylor Wealth Management Partners Sells 1,350 Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners lowered its holdings in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. ShotSpotter accounts for about 1.8% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Taylor Wealth Management Partners owned about 0.88% of ShotSpotter worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in ShotSpotter in the second quarter valued at about $986,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in ShotSpotter by 27.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ShotSpotter in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ShotSpotter by 14.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ShotSpotter in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

Shares of SSTI stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.10. 34,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,408. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.96. The company has a market cap of $433.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,855.00, a P/E/G ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.31.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

In related news, CFO Alan R. Stewart bought 4,000 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $137,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 437 shares of company stock worth $16,102 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ShotSpotter Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.