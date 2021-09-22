Taylor Wealth Management Partners Takes Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 862 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.70.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $215.03. 21,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.01 and its 200-day moving average is $239.77. The firm has a market cap of $122.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

