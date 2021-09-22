TC Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBC) Short Interest Up 30.5% in August

TC Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the August 15th total of 13,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:TCBC opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. TC Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $13.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.59.

Get TC Bancshares alerts:

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank which provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers principally in the United States. It offer deposit products as well as lending product. TC Bancshares Inc is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for TC Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.