TC Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBC) Short Interest Up 30.5% in August

TC Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the August 15th total of 13,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ:TCBC opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. TC Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $13.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.59.
About TC Bancshares
