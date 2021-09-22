TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the lowest is $1.64. TE Connectivity reported earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $6.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $138.24 on Friday. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $90.88 and a 52 week high of $153.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 138.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

