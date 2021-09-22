Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives C$35.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$35.20.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

TSE TECK.B traded up C$2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting C$32.23. 691,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,815. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$15.81 and a 12-month high of C$34.25. The firm has a market cap of C$17.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.02.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

