Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Shares Gap Up to $23.19

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.19, but opened at $24.19. Teck Resources shares last traded at $25.19, with a volume of 148,203 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Teck Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.43. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0397 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 954.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

