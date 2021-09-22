Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.35.

Shares of TECK.B traded up C$1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$31.19. 1,738,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,304. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$15.81 and a 52 week high of C$34.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.89. The firm has a market cap of C$16.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

