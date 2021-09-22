Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.35.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TECK.B traded up C$1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$31.19. 1,738,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,304. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$15.81 and a 52 week high of C$34.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.89. The firm has a market cap of C$16.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.