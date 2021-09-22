Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) Receives €2.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €2.71 ($3.19).

A number of brokerages recently commented on O2D. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.31 ($2.72) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €3.40 ($4.00) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.37 ($2.79) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is €2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.98. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12 month low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 12 month high of €2.63 ($3.09). The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.