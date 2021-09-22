Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Update

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the August 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS TELNY opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.60. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $18.78.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 27.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.369 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 83.62%.

TELNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Telenor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telenor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.