Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TLSNY. Barclays lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telia Company AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average is $8.69. Telia Company AB has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $9.16.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 18.30% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

