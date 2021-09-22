Tendies Price Down 22% Over Last 7 Days (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Tendies has traded down 22% against the US dollar. One Tendies coin can now be bought for about $0.0502 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. Tendies has a total market capitalization of $376,778.88 and $579.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00055722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00127639 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00012770 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00046197 BTC.

Tendies Coin Profile

Tendies (TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,900,707 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,707 coins. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

