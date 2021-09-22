Tendies Trading 18.2% Lower This Week (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Tendies coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tendies has a total market capitalization of $375,083.95 and approximately $173.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tendies has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tendies alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00052998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002557 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00127775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00012384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00043704 BTC.

About Tendies

Tendies (TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,900,710 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,710 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tendies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tendies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.