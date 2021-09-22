TENT Price Reaches $0.0198 on Exchanges (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0198 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. TENT has a market cap of $764,199.86 and $85,910.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.83 or 0.00272962 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00123067 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.84 or 0.00168400 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000969 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The official website for TENT is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

