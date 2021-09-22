TerraKRW (KRT) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 22nd. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $37.80 million and $7,999.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00072512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00115865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.88 or 0.00170504 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,043.98 or 0.06931114 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,973.87 or 1.00128001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.03 or 0.00783356 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 42,894,071,578 coins and its circulating supply is 42,893,342,470 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.