Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will report earnings of $1.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. Tesla reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $9.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 price objective (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $602.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $9.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $739.38. 16,310,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,039,617. Tesla has a 52 week low of $351.30 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $703.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $671.42. The company has a market cap of $732.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at $34,954,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,402 shares of company stock valued at $63,982,010 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,855 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

