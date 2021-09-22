TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,539 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TFS Financial by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in TFS Financial by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TFS Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFSL shares. TheStreet cut shares of TFS Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of TFSL opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. TFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $22.54.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $66.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.30 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 376.67%.

In other TFS Financial news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 11,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $225,872.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 4,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $89,334.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,190,392.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,867. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

