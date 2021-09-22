The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ANDE. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of The Andersons from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of The Andersons from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Andersons from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $28.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The Andersons has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $34.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.34. The company has a market cap of $957.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.68.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Andersons will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 777.78%.

In other news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Andersons by 2,101.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Andersons by 17.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Andersons by 3,994.5% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,801 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Andersons in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in The Andersons by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

