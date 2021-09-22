The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Shares Sold by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC owned 0.33% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.0% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,063,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,317,000 after purchasing an additional 41,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,692,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,900,000 after purchasing an additional 144,167 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.1% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,191,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,759,000 after purchasing an additional 569,342 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 980,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,478,000 after purchasing an additional 39,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 14.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 820,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,343,000 after purchasing an additional 103,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTB traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.81. 277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,729. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.21. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $41.36.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $123.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTB shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

