The Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.49

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.49 and traded as high as $1.53. The Caldwell Partners International shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49.

The Caldwell Partners International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CWLPF)

Caldwell Partners International, Inc engages in the provision executive search consulting services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe. It specializes in leadership assessment, team management and design, executive on-boarding, decision support, critical intelligence, compensation, succession planning, retention, board recruitment, and interim executives.

