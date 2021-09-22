The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $252.50.

DDRLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Danske raised shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DNB Markets raised shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from 190.00 to 220.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DDRLF remained flat at $$37.69 on Friday. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.61.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.