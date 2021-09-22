The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will report earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.70. The Estée Lauder Companies reported earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $9.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.35.

NYSE:EL opened at $313.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $330.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.59. The company has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $205.38 and a 1-year high of $347.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,516.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total value of $1,011,351.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,432.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,567 shares of company stock worth $118,735,672 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,428,000 after purchasing an additional 259,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,398,000 after purchasing an additional 681,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,435,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,391,000 after buying an additional 60,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,974,000 after buying an additional 210,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,721,000 after buying an additional 1,082,078 shares during the period. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

