The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €110.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Daimler in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daimler has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €91.00 ($107.06).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €69.30 ($81.53) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €72.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €74.21. Daimler has a 1 year low of €43.09 ($50.69) and a 1 year high of €80.41 ($94.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

