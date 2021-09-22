The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €49.00 Price Target

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €49.00 ($57.65) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.40 ($61.65) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €48.38 ($56.92).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

FRA:FRE opened at €41.48 ($48.79) on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($94.12). The company has a 50-day moving average of €44.52 and a 200-day moving average of €42.56.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.