The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€2.10” Price Target for Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D)

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) has been assigned a €2.10 ($2.47) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on O2D. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €3.40 ($4.00) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €2.71 ($3.19).

Shares of O2D stock opened at €2.37 ($2.79) on Wednesday. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a one year high of €2.63 ($3.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

