The Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Stock Price Down 1.8%

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) shares traded down 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.07 and last traded at $13.07. 44 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Japan Steel Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The Japan Steel Works Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Steel & Energy Products, Industrial Machinery Products, and Others. The Steel & Energy Products segment provides electric and nuclear products, pressure vessels for refining petroleum, clad steel plates and steel pipes, and wind power generation equipment.

