The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Hits New 12-Month High at $545.00

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 545 ($7.12) and last traded at GBX 537.75 ($7.03), with a volume of 94131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 531 ($6.94).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 524.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 517.33. The stock has a market cap of £670.74 million and a PE ratio of -9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.97.

Get The Merchants Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The Merchants Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.47%.

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for The Merchants Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Merchants Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.