The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Shares of The Pennant Group stock opened at $31.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.98. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $25.34 and a 12 month high of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.33 and a beta of 2.60.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $110.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.50 million. Analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,942,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,334,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 100,614.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

