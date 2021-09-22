The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RMR. BTIG Research upped their target price on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The RMR Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

RMR opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.37. The RMR Group has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $47.12.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.37 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 37,777 shares during the period. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

