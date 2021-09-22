The Sandbox (SAND) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $195.58 Million

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001514 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $571.31 million and approximately $195.58 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00038099 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007284 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.92 or 0.00891177 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 91.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

