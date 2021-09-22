The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWGAY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. AlphaValue raised The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS SWGAY opened at $13.53 on Friday. The Swatch Group has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average is $15.91.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

