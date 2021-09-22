The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,290,615 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34,029 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $221,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 38,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 475,740 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 80,080 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,005 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 88,804 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.11. 109,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,388,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $76.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.58. The company has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 335.48%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

