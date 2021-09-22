The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

TD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank cut their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.25.

TD opened at $64.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $116.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.03. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.91%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

