The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,356 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 1.1% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,389 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 32,123 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 25.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 347,964 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $64,206,000 after purchasing an additional 70,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.19.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.00. The stock had a trading volume of 303,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,593,660. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.93. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.61, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

