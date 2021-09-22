Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $595.00 to $670.00. The stock had previously closed at $560.44, but opened at $587.52. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific shares last traded at $595.21, with a volume of 6,534 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TMO. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.43.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 117.4% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 9,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $693,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.5% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $234.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $548.41 and a 200 day moving average of $498.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

