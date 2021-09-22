Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $595.00 to $670.00. The stock had previously closed at $560.44, but opened at $587.52. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific shares last traded at $595.21, with a volume of 6,534 shares trading hands.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TMO. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.43.
In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The stock has a market cap of $234.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $548.41 and a 200 day moving average of $498.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11.
Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile (NYSE:TMO)
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.
