ThredUp Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TDUP) Lock-Up Period Will End on September 22nd

ThredUp’s (NASDAQ:TDUP) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, September 22nd. ThredUp had issued 12,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 26th. The total size of the offering was $168,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.44.

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. ThredUp has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $31.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ThredUp will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ThredUp news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $206,806.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,346.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $1,978,998.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,115.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,175,169 shares of company stock valued at $27,152,000 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the second quarter worth $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 928.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the second quarter worth $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

