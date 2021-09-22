Tiger King Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (TKING)

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last week, Tiger King has traded down 49.7% against the US dollar. One Tiger King coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tiger King has a total market cap of $4.72 million and $90,681.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00071725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00114623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.14 or 0.00170131 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.64 or 0.06963407 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,580.48 or 1.00001654 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $343.28 or 0.00787698 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tiger King Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 711,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 585,250,000,000 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Tiger King Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tiger King should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tiger King using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

