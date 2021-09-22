TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Shares Down 1%

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) fell 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $107.00 and last traded at $107.00. 137 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.06.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMXXF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TMX Group from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC dropped their target price on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TMX Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.03 and a 200 day moving average of $108.04.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

