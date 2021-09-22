Todd Crockett Sells 464,877 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Todd Crockett sold 464,877 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $31,667,421.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Todd Crockett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Todd Crockett sold 3,620,333 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $221,202,346.30.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $68.04 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.03 and a 52-week high of $69.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

ZI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.59.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

