Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $108.53

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2021

Shares of Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.53 and traded as high as $125.25. Tokyo Electron shares last traded at $125.25, with a volume of 40,069 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tokyo Electron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.53 and its 200-day moving average is $108.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.14.

About Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

