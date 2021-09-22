Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $108.53

Shares of Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.53 and traded as high as $125.25. Tokyo Electron shares last traded at $125.25, with a volume of 40,069 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tokyo Electron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.53 and its 200-day moving average is $108.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

