Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Receives C$117.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$117.11.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Toromont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$105.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

TIH opened at C$103.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$105.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$102.78. The firm has a market cap of C$8.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of C$73.27 and a twelve month high of C$110.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.06.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 4.4899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 35.39%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Scott Chisholm sold 1,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total value of C$107,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,317,700. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 1,200 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.98, for a total transaction of C$125,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 212,329 shares in the company, valued at C$22,290,298.42. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $759,970.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

