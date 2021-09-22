Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 205,191 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 369.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,191 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the second quarter worth $36,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth $80,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 27.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQX has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $226.22 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 50.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

