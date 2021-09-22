Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 97 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALNY. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $10,559,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $1,889,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,855 shares of company stock worth $20,456,636 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $184.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.70. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $209.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

