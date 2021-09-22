Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.68 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $65,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.4% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 110.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAH opened at $78.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.52 and its 200-day moving average is $83.76.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Several research firms recently commented on BAH. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

